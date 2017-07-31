Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 2:00 PM, July 31, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the deaths of the Parojinogs should serve as a warning to mayors with links to drugs. Tropical Storm Huaning leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Monday morning after enhancing the southwest monsoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States would have to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia after the U.S. Congress backed new sanctions against the Kremlin.