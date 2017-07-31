Dela Rosa, Huaning, Putin | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the deaths of the Parojinogs should serve as a warning to mayors with links to drugs. Tropical Storm Huaning leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Monday morning after enhancing the southwest monsoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States would have to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia after the U.S. Congress backed new sanctions against the Kremlin.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita