

July 31, 2017



Malacañang presumes everything was aboveboard in the police operation that led to the deaths of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 14 others until an investigation proves otherwise. The military begins construction of model houses at the designated relocation site in Marawi City. The Justice Department orders the Bureau of Immigration to be on alert for any attempt by alleged drug lord Peter Lim and seven other suspected drug personalities to leave the country. Senator Dick Gordon is seeking a hold departure order against the alleged shipper of the P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States would have to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia after the U.S. Congress backed new sanctions against the Kremlin.