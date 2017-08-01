Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Senators say a corrupt Customs official must have facilitated the entry of 604 kilos of illegal drugs from China. HBO says its network was victimized by a cyberattack resulting in a leak of a script of the popular series Games of Thrones and content from other productions. United States President Donald Trump fires Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, just 10 days after being named to the post.