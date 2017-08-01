Bureau of Customs, HBO, Scaramucci | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says Uber risks losing its accreditation after it defied an LTFRB order to halt accrediting new drivers. The Office of the Ombudsman charges Senator Gringo Honasan with graft over the diversion of his pork barrel or priority development assistance fund. The Department of Health says the Philippines now has the 'fastest growing' HIV epidemic in Asia Pacific. The lawyer for surviving Parojinog siblings questions the continued detention of the brother and sister. United States President Donald Trump fires Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, just 10 days after being named to the post.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita