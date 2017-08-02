Grab and Uber, Duterte, Faeldon | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is shocked to know that Grab and Uber have more than 100,000 vehicles registered in their systems combined. President Rodrigo Duterte tells lawmakers about new terror plots in Mindanao in an 'urgent' meeting held in Malacañang. Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon says getting out of his job 'will be the happiest day of his life,' but also vows that he will not resign from his post. President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law the bills extending the validity of Philippine passports and drivers’ licences. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warns United States-Russia ties could still get worse.
