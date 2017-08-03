Duterte, Free public internet, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte warns the families who own the Philippine Daily Inquirer that he intends to sue them for 'economic sabotage' for their continued use of the Mile Long property. President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law Republic Act 10929 which creates a 'Free Internet Access Program' in all public places in the country. United States President Donald Trump reluctantly signs off on new sanctions against Russia.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita