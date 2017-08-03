Watch the midday newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 12:59 PM, August 03, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte warns the families who own the Philippine Daily Inquirer that he intends to sue them for 'economic sabotage' for their continued use of the Mile Long property. President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law Republic Act 10929 which creates a 'Free Internet Access Program' in all public places in the country. United States President Donald Trump reluctantly signs off on new sanctions against Russia.