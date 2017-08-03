Watch the evening newscast with Paterno Esmaquel

Uber urges the Philippine government to simplify accreditation processes and let go of its ancient rules. The Philippine National Police says autopsy results show Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and his group fought back during the drug raid last Sunday. Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte is not likely to meddle with the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Office of the Ombudsman charges former Vice President Jejomar Binay and former Makati City Mayor Junjun Binay with graft and falsification of documents over irregularities in the construction of the Makati Science High School building. United States President Donald Trump reluctantly signs off on new sanctions against Russia.