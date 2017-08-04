Free tuition fee, Parojinogs, Mueller | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte signs the law providing free tuition for students of 112 state universities and colleges in the country. The Justice Department charges Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr for illegal possession of firearms and drugs. Special counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to investigate Russia's interference with the 2016 presidential election, a step toward possible criminal indictments.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita