Published 7:54 PM, August 04, 2017

PLDT chief Manny Pangilinan says he agreed with the Rufino-Prieto family to divest and sell all his shares from the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog's brother Ricardo is placed on the immigration lookout list as the investigation into the family's alleged drug network continues. President Rodrigo Duterte signs the law providing free tuition for students of 112 state universities and colleges in the country. The Commission on Audit flags the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Treasury for missteps in the handling of confiscated Marcos wealth – including jewelry – that may cost the government millions. Special counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to investigate Russia's interference with the 2016 presidential election.