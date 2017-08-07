Watch the midday newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 1:10 PM, August 07, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista's wife accuses him of having nearly P1 billion-worth of unexplained wealth. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says President Rodrigo Duterte asked lawmakers to approve the recruiting of 20,000 more soldiers to tackle increased security threats following the bloody Marawi clashes. China warns the Association of Southeast Asian Nations against 'outside parties' in drafting a Code of Conduct in the disputed South China Sea.