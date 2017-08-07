Bautista, Bureau of Customs, Andanar | Evening wRap
Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista says his wife's accusation that he has 'unexplained wealth' is 'motivated by greed.' A customs broker accuses Bureau of Customs officials of corruption during a House hearing on the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of illegal drugs from China. Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirms accreditation to cover the Association of Southeast Asian Nations events was given to 14 bloggers. Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano meets with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho on the sidelines of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The United States, Japan, and Australia urge the Philippines to abide by its own legal victory against China over the disputed South China Sea.
