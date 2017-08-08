Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:30 PM, August 08, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Customs Broker Mark Taguba says Paolo Duterte was being name-dropped by individuals he worked with in the bureau. President Rodrigo Duterte admits he has no idea where to get funding for the free tuition law he signed last week. North Korea blames the United States for the nuclear issue in the Korean Peninsula.