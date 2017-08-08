Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:54 PM, August 08, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte calls on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to reject protectionist policies on the last day of ASEAN meetings being held in Manila. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says there are no talks and there is no need for the United States military to conduct air strikes in Marawi City against local terror groups linked to ISIS. The Supreme Court says a Budget Department circular allows the Chief Justice to purchase and use a luxury vehicle for security purposes. China claims the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was not criticizing Beijing when it issued a statement raising concerns about the island building and militarization in the disputed South China Sea. Australia says it is donating nearly P800 million to help rebuild Marawi City.