Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:51 PM, August 09, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Citing lack of funds, President Rodrigo Duterte dissolves the Negros Island Region created by the Aquino administration. Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista sues his wife, Patricia, for robbery and extortion, after she accused him of amassing ill-gotten wealth. United States President Donald Trump warns North Korea that it faces 'fire and fury' over its missile program.