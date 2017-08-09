Marcos, Roxas, Andanar | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former senator Bongbong Marcos denies any involvement in the ongoing feud between Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista and his wife, Patricia Paz Bautista. Former interior secretary Mar Roxas says he is disappointed with President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to dissolve the Negros Island Region. At least 5 senators have links to the alleged middleman in the P6.4-billion shipment of shabu from China. Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar signs an 'interim' policy for accrediting bloggers to cover President Rodrigo Duterte's events. United States President Donald Trump warns North Korea that it faces 'fire and fury' over its missile program.
