South China Sea, Duterte, North Korea on Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Washington-based think tank releases photos that show continued Chinese reclamation activities in the South China Sea after mid-2015, refuting claims by Manila and Beijing. President Rodrigo Duterte slams European Parliament members who visited Senator Leila De Lima in jail. North Korea says United States President Donald Trump is 'bereft of reason' and will only respond to force.
