Published 9:06 PM, August 10, 2017

Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan orders the arrest of Senator Gringo Honasan for two counts of graft over the alleged misuse of his pork barrel in 2012. A Washington-based think tank releases photos that show continued Chinese reclamation activities in the South China Sea after mid-2015, refuting claims by Manila and Beijing. Customs Intelligence Director Neil Anthony Estrella quits his post amid the controversy involving the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu from China. The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, rejects the petition of Vice President Leni Robredo’s supporters to help pay the remaining fee for the election protest filed against her. North Korea says United States President Donald Trump is 'bereft of reason' and will only respond to force.