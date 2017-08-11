Faeldon, Free tuition law, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon reportedly had a heart attack while undergoing a dental procedure on Monday. The House appropriations committee pinpoints 3 government agencies whose budgets may be cut and reallocated to 'act as a standby fund' for the full implementation of the free tuition law. United States President Donald Trump warns North Korea it should be 'very, very nervous' of the consequences if it attacks U.S. soil.
