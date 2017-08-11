Watch the evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Malacañang says the Association of Southeast Asian Nations should tackle the photos taken after 2015 of Beijing's land reclamation in the disputed South China Sea. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Batangas. Senator Gringo Honasan posts bail for two counts of graft in connection with the pork barrel scam in Biñan, Laguna. The Philippine military says there is only a 'remote' chance that debris from a North Korean missile strike near Guam would reach the Philippines. United States President Donald Trump warns North Korea it should be 'very, very nervous' of the consequences if it attacks U.S. soil.