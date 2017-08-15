Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 12:03 PM, August 15, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Senators say the public is the victim in the government’s decision to suspend Uber for one month. United States President Donald Trump, under pressure to explicitly condemn a weekend rally by white supremacists that ended in bloodshed, denounces racism and slams the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis as 'criminals and thugs.' Pop superstar Taylor Swift wins her sexual assault lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her.