Uber suspension, Trump, Swift | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senators say the public is the victim in the government’s decision to suspend Uber for one month. United States President Donald Trump, under pressure to explicitly condemn a weekend rally by white supremacists that ended in bloodshed, denounces racism and slams the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis as 'criminals and thugs.' Pop superstar Taylor Swift wins her sexual assault lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita