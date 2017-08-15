Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board denies Uber’s motion for reconsideration on its decision to suspend the ride-hailing company for one month. The National Bureau of Investigation arrests the alleged middleman in the P6.4-billion worth of smuggled shabu from China at the Senate. Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon says he failed to address corruption in the Bureau of Customs in his first year as his hand-picked officials only assumed office in December last year and in January. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano expresses alarm over 'extraordinary activities' of Chinese ships near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea. Pop superstar Taylor Swift wins her sexual assault lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her.