Taguiwalo, Duterte and Teodoro, Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Commission on Appointments rejects the appointment of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo. President Rodrigo Duterte holds a closed-door meeting with former defense secretary and presidential candidate Gibo Teodoro in Malacañang Tuesday. United States President Donald Trump backtracks on his response to the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that ended in bloodshed, saying there was 'blame on both sides.'
