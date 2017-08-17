Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:39 PM, August 17, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Uber extends financial assistance to its 66,000 drivers after being suspended by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for one month. The Philippines' gross domestic product grew 6.5% in the 2nd quarter of 2017, recovering from a slowdown for the past 3 quarters. The Bureau of Immigration says the Philippines will grant visas on arrival to qualified Chinese nationals to boost tourism and investments.