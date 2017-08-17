Uber, Gross Domestic Product, Chinese tourists | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Uber extends financial assistance to its 66,000 drivers after being suspended by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for one month. The Philippines' gross domestic product grew 6.5% in the 2nd quarter of 2017, recovering from a slowdown for the past 3 quarters. The Bureau of Immigration says the Philippines will grant visas on arrival to qualified Chinese nationals to boost tourism and investments.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita