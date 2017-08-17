Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:36 PM, August 17, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board allows Uber drivers to transfer to Grab and U-Hop while Uber remains suspended. Human Rights Watch says President Rodrigo Duterte should retract his threat against human rights advocates 'before there is more blood on his hands.' The Philippines' gross domestic product grew 6.5% in the 2nd quarter of 2017, recovering from a slowdown for the past 3 quarters. Malacañang vows an 'impartial' investigation into the simultaneous Bulacan raids that killed a record number of alleged drug offenders in a single day. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano slams Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano for 'brushing aside' the alleged presence of military and civilian Chinese ships near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.