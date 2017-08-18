Taguiwalo, Barcelona attacks, Qatar and Saudi Arabia | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo says she felt bad about not meeting President Rodrigo Duterte before the Commission on Appointments rejected her appointment. A van driver plowed into crowds of pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight killing 13 people and wounding at least 100 in an attack claimed by ISIS. Qatari hajj pilgrims begin crossing into Saudi Arabia after Riyadh reopened the border in a move that Doha welcomed but saw as 'politically motivated.'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita