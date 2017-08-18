Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:45 PM, August 18, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo says she felt bad about not meeting President Rodrigo Duterte before the Commission on Appointments rejected her appointment. A van driver plowed into crowds of pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight killing 13 people and wounding at least 100 in an attack claimed by ISIS. Qatari hajj pilgrims begin crossing into Saudi Arabia after Riyadh reopened the border in a move that Doha welcomed but saw as 'politically motivated.'