Dela Rosa, Bird Flu, Pag-asa Island | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the spike in the number of deaths in police operations is normal. Outgoing Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo says she felt bad about not meeting President Rodrigo Duterte before the Commission on Appointments rejected her appointment. Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol confirms that the municipalities of Jaen and San Isidro in Nueva Ecija have cases of bird flu. Photos released by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative show at least two Chinese ships that 'appear to be actively fishing' near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.
