Senate probe, Isang, SEA Games | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate majority bloc calls for a probe into the recent spate of killings in the Duterte administration's drug war, including the death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos. Tropical Storm Isang intensifies as it moves further north of Luzon. Kim Mangrobang and Claire Adorna pull off another one-two finish for the Philippines, this time in women's triathlon during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.
