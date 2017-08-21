Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:36 PM, August 21, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Senate majority bloc calls for a probe into the recent spate of killings in the Duterte administration's drug war, including the death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos. Tropical Storm Isang intensifies as it moves further north of Luzon. Kim Mangrobang and Claire Adorna pull off another one-two finish for the Philippines, this time in women's triathlon during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.