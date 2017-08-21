Aquino on Duterte, Kian delos Santos, Isang | Evening wRap
Former president Benigno Aquino thanks President Rodrigo Duterte for his 'good words' for his father and former senator Ninoy Aquino and urges him to reflect on his own statement. The Philippine National Police says its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will probe the case of Kian delos Santos, the 17-year-old killed by police conducting anti-drug operations in Caloocan City. Former president Benigno Aquino condemns the killing of Kian delos Santos. Nine civilians are killed and 10 others are wounded when a faction of the Abu Sayyaf Group attacked a village in Maluso, Basilan. Tropical Storm Isang maintains its strength as it moves further north of Luzon.
