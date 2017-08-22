Duterte, Faeldon, West Philippine Sea | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says if investigation proves Kian delos Santos was murdered by police, the cops involved will 'rot in jail.' President Rodrigo Duterte accepts the resignation of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon. President Rodrigo says he won't protest the presence of Chinese ships in Sandy Cay, a sandbar near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.
