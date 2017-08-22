Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:21 PM, August 22, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Customs broker Mark Taguba says a 'friend and handler' of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte helped him with his transactions in the Bureau of Customs. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says he now favors strapping body cameras to cops to ensure transparency in their operations. The Agriculture Department lifts the ban on the shipment of poultry and poultry products from Luzon to other parts of the Philippines following the bird flu outbreak in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija. Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano slams Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio for using 'wrong facts' when he said China is invading a sandbar near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea. Gymnast Kaitlin De Guzman bags the gold in the women's artistic gymnastics uneven bars event at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.