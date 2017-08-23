Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 2:00 PM, August 23, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Senate President Koko Pimentel says an 'independent' Senate will conduct an impartial probe into the recent spate of drug-related killings, after the death of 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos during a drug raid in Caloocan City. A shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes parts of Leyte. The United States calls for full accountability in the killing of Kian delos Santos.