PNP autopsy, impeachment complaint, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine National Police says the remains of Kian delos Santos tested negative for gunpowder. Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio and former Negros Occidental Representative Jacinto Paras file an impeachment complaint against Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista. Two persons are killed in Ormoc City after a shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Leyte Wednesday morning. The United States calls for full accountability in the killing of Kian delos Santos. United States President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is 'starting to respect' America.
