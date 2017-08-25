Jolina, PNP, Samsung heir | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Tropical Storm Jolina intensifies further as it moves closer toward the Isabela-Aurora area. The Philippine National Police confirms 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was shot kneeling down. Samsung's heir awaits the verdict of his corruption trial.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita