Coco Alcuaz sits down with former education secretary Bro. Armin Luistro, who talks about his next big passion

Published 5:00 PM, June 11, 2017

After 6 years as education secretary, Brother Armin Luistro says he couldn’t just go back to La Salle, where from 2000 to 2010 he was provincial (i.e., country head) and then university president.

These days, Luistro is the president of Philippine Business for Social Progress, an almost 50 year-old organization that spends P2 billion a year on health, education, environment and livelihood projects.

Watch Coco Alcuaz interview Luistro on his big ideas on how to propel the Philippines forward. –Rappler.com