What's The Big Idea? Look On The Bright Side: Malang 1928-2017
MANILA, Philippines – Acclaimed Filipino artist Mauro “Malang” Santos died on Saturday, June 10. He was 89 years old.
Malang was the creator of the comic strip Kosme the Cop (Retired), and later established the gallery Bughouse, which specialized in cartoons.
His art, characterized by vibrant colors and hues, reflect a happy life – devoid of the brooding, mercurial intensity often attributed to artists.
Watch Coco Alcuaz talk about the life and times of Malang through the eyes of those who knew him best – art critic Cid Reyes, and Malang's son Soler Santos. – Rappler.com