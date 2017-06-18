Mauro 'Malang' Santos passed away on June 10 at the age of 89. Find out more about the life and times of the artist through the eyes of those who knew him best

Published 9:27 PM, June 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Acclaimed Filipino artist Mauro “Malang” Santos died on Saturday, June 10. He was 89 years old.

Malang was the creator of the comic strip Kosme the Cop (Retired), and later established the gallery Bughouse, which specialized in cartoons.

His art, characterized by vibrant colors and hues, reflect a happy life – devoid of the brooding, mercurial intensity often attributed to artists.

Watch Coco Alcuaz talk about the life and times of Malang through the eyes of those who knew him best – art critic Cid Reyes, and Malang's son Soler Santos. – Rappler.com