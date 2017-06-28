What's The Big Idea? Bo's Coffee: A local competes with global players
Bookmark this page to watch the episode on Thursday, June 29, at 7:00 PM
MANILA, Philippines – How can a homegrown brand compete with global players?
Steve Benitez, founder of Bo's Coffee, talks about educating consumers on Philippine coffee, being a platform for social enterprises, and the rise of the millennial's conscious consumerism.
Watch Coco Alcuaz talk to Benitez in this episode of 'What's The Big Idea?' – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'WHAT'S THE BIG IDEA?'
Elbert Cuenca on creating restaurants
Brother Armin Luistro musters collective impact