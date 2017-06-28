Coco Alcuaz talks to Bo's Coffee founder Steve Benitez about homegrown brew and becoming a platform for social enterprises

Published 9:50 PM, June 28, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch the episode on Thursday, June 29, at 7:00 PM

MANILA, Philippines – How can a homegrown brand compete with global players?

Steve Benitez, founder of Bo's Coffee, talks about educating consumers on Philippine coffee, being a platform for social enterprises, and the rise of the millennial's conscious consumerism.

Watch Coco Alcuaz talk to Benitez in this episode of 'What's The Big Idea?' – Rappler.com

