#FridayFeels: Nag-book ka ngunit kulang
Okay, let's go.
Accident up ahead at MRT Coobao Station.
Turn left at long line of commuters.
In 200 meters, turn right at unofficial FX terminal.
Turn left at swerving jeepney.
Accident up ahead at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.
You have arrived at your destination.
– Rappler.com
