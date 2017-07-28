Sinu-sino ang nasa loob ng schoolbag mo?

Published 9:09 AM, July 28, 2017

Homeroom ko si Heart kasi nakakaengganyo sa homework ang kanyang flower crown.

Math ko si Juday kasi nakaka-inspire mag-solve ang kanyang intergalactic background.

Science ko si Jolina kasi nakakatalino ang pagsuot ng butterfly clip.

Social Studies ko si Marvin kasi magkasunod yung klase nila ni Jolina. – Rappler.com

