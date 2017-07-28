#FridayFeels: The notebooks
Homeroom ko si Heart kasi nakakaengganyo sa homework ang kanyang flower crown.
Math ko si Juday kasi nakaka-inspire mag-solve ang kanyang intergalactic background.
Science ko si Jolina kasi nakakatalino ang pagsuot ng butterfly clip.
Social Studies ko si Marvin kasi magkasunod yung klase nila ni Jolina. – Rappler.com
