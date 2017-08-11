#FridayFeels: Pampilipit-dila para sa #BuwanNgWika!
Bigkasin nang mabilis, pero huwag mainis!
Kaunting ensayo; huwag asar-talo.
Minsa'y ginagawang pagsusulit sa harap ng klase,
Namimilipit-dila, pinagtatawanan ng kaklase.
Nakakahiya man ay nakakatuwa rin.
Pagkakataon ito upang wika'y kilalanin.
– Rappler.com
Artwork by Ernest John Fiestan
Text by Marguerite de Leon & Stacy de Jesus
