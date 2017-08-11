Kaya mo bang bigkasin ito nang mabilis?

Published 8:00 PM, August 11, 2017

Bigkasin nang mabilis, pero huwag mainis!

Kaunting ensayo; huwag asar-talo.

Minsa'y ginagawang pagsusulit sa harap ng klase,

Namimilipit-dila, pinagtatawanan ng kaklase.

Nakakahiya man ay nakakatuwa rin.

Pagkakataon ito upang wika'y kilalanin.

– Rappler.com

Artwork by Ernest John Fiestan

Text by Marguerite de Leon & Stacy de Jesus

#FridayFeels is a cartoon series by the Rappler Creatives Team. Cathartic, light, but relevant, it's a welcome break from your heavy news feed! You can pitch illustration ideas by sending a message to the Rappler Facebook page.