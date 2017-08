The ASEAN Secretary-General Le Luong Minh and Myanmar Foreign Minister U Kyaw Tin join the officials in Manila for ASEAN meetings

Published 9:46 PM, August 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Manila beginning Wednesday, August 3, for ASEAN meetings in the Philippines.

Foreign ministers from other non-ASEAN countries will land in Manila for meetings set from Saturday to Tuesday, August 5 to 8.

The following foreign ministers arrived on Wednesday:

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

Singaporean Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon

Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith

Brunei Darussalam Foreign Minister Pehin Dato Lim Jock Seng

Thursday, August 4

Myanmar Foreign Minister U Kyaw Tin

Aside from different countries' foreign ministers, ASEAN Secretary-General Le Luong Minh also landed in Manila on Thursday.

More foreign ministers – including US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho – will also be in Manila to meet with their counterparts in the region. (READ: U.S. expects ASEAN to isolate North Korea)

For more photos of arriving foreign ministers, bookmark and refresh this page for updates in the coming days. – Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler.com