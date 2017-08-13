After nearly a week of grueling coverage, here's an alternative look at the recently concluded ASEAN meetings hosted by the Philippines

Published 10:00 AM, August 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – From US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, we've seen the best photos of VIPs at the recently concluded ASEAN meetings in the Philippines.

But what does it look like behind the scenes?

After nearly a week of grueling coverage, we give you an alternative view of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings or AMM.

The AMM was held from August 2 to 8 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, as it tackled a range of issues from North Korea's missile tests to the South China Sea disputes.

While the diplomats met at the PICC, journalists worked at Conrad Hotel, also in Pasay City, to monitor events and cover press conferences there. Once in a while, organizers also brought journalists to the PICC to cover the ASEAN meetings.

Take a look at the week's ASEAN meetings and press briefings, behind the scenes.

– Rappler.com