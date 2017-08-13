After nearly a week of grueling coverage, here's an alternative look at the recently concluded ASEAN meetings hosted by the Philippines
Published 10:00 AM, August 13, 2017
Updated 10:00 AM, August 13, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – From US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, we've seen the best photos of VIPs at the recently concluded ASEAN meetings in the Philippines.
But what does it look like behind the scenes?
The AMM was held from August 2 to 8 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, as it tackled a range of issues from North Korea's missile tests to the South China Sea disputes.
While the diplomats met at the PICC, journalists worked at Conrad Hotel, also in Pasay City, to monitor events and cover press conferences there. Once in a while, organizers also brought journalists to the PICC to cover the ASEAN meetings.
Take a look at the week's ASEAN meetings and press briefings, behind the scenes.
WAITING GAME. Covering ASEAN events entails a lot of waiting. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
QUIET OBSERVERS. Photographers have to keep a safe distance from their subjects during ASEAN meetings in PICC. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
SUPPORT STAFF. Behind each diplomat is a group of trustworthy men and women. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
BIG NAMES. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (right) chats with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) during an ASEAN-related meeting in Manila. Photo by ASEAN Media Pool
DIPLOMATIC COURTESY. EU High Representative Federica Mogherini (left) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (right) greet each other during an ASEAN-related meeting on August 7, 2017. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
MEDIA BOOTHS. Media organizations from around the world work in their media booths at Conrad Manila. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
9 PM PRESS CON. Journalists attend a press conference – at 9 pm – by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the International Media Center in Conrad Manila. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
HARD AT WORK. In ASEAN as in other assignments, photojournalism is about taking the best shot. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
– Rappler.com