Rappler tries of 5 most delicious rendang in town

Published 6:39 PM, July 22, 2017

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Once again, Rendang is chosen as the best food in the world by CNN Travel. This is an authentic dish from West Sumatera, Indonesia, which contained of beef, mixed wiith coconut milk and mixture of lemongrass, galangal, garlic, turmenic, ginger, and chilies. It took more than 5 hours to make a delicious beef rendang.

Even though it is originally from West Sumatera, we can easily find delicious beef rendang all over Jakarta. Here is our version of the 5 most delicious rendang in town:

Rendang is an authentic dish from West Sumatera, Indonesia, which is beef, mixed wiith coconut milk and a mixture of lemongrass, galangal, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and chilies. It takes more than 5 hours to make a delicious beef rendang.

Even though it is originally from West Sumatera, we can easily find delicious beef rendang all over Jakarta.

Here is our pick of the 5 most delicious rendang in town:

1. Simpang Raya, Kramat, Central Jakarta

Simpang Raya is an original restaurant chain from West Sumatera. This one is their first in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, which was established in the 1980s. They have a beautiful, brownish beef rendang that is savoury and not too spicy.

2. Sari Bundo, Juanda, Central Jakarta

Sari Bundo is one of the oldest Padangnese restaurants in Jakarta which was established in 1967 - it is 50 years old today. They have the most spicy beef rendang compared to the other four dishes on this list.

3. Rumah Makan Si May, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

Rumah Makan Si May has already opened four restaurants all over Jakarta but this one is their first. They have the best rendang in Jakarta and Indonesia, at least according to competitions held in 2012 and 2013.

4. Rumah Makan Surya, Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta

Rumah Makan Surya is also one of the most legendary Padangnese restaurants, and was established in the 1960s. It is located in the Bendungan Hilir area, near some of the government buildings in Jakarta. Rumah Makan Surya was a favorite among government officials then, until now.

5. Pagi Sore, Cipete Raya, South Jakarta

Although they sell West Sumateran dishes, Pagi Sore is originally from South Sumatera - but they still have one of the best beef rendang in town. Their rendang is at once sweet, spicy, and savory. It is very delicious and worth to try!

Have you tried beef rendang? Do you like it? Where is your favorite rendang from? Let us know in the comments section below. —Rappler.com