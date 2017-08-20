MAM’s vs Burgreens’ burger, which one is more delicious?

Published 11:27 AM, August 20, 2017

JAKARTA, Indonesia — People always want to eat delicious meals without feeling guilty about their body. Therefore in the past several years, Jakarta has grown its market for healthy foods.

Burgers is one of the most wanted junk food, however some restaurant managed to serves the healthy version of the dish.

For this episode of Taste Test, Rappler tries two burgers from two different restaurant. The first one we taste was The Disastr Burger from MAM.

The restaurant is located in Senayan City Mall, South Jakarta. It is owned by a famous Indonesian actress, Dian Sastrowardoyo who has a catering company together with her friends.

MAM, which just opened since last March, is known as a healthy-food restaurant because their food is made with fresh and organic ingredients.

The Disastr Burger turns out tasted really good. It has two beef wagyu patties on the inside of whole wheat buns, mixed with cheese, lettuce, pepper, and a special sauce called Snow Patrol. The patty is very juicy and yummy, it is very delicious especially if you like wagyu beef.

It has a low level of spiciness, tastes savoury and sweet and the same time. However, we need to spend more money to have this burger. It costs around $8.4 per portion, quite pricey for Indonesian market.

The second burger we taste is Big Max from Burgreens. Burgreens has three locations in Jakarta and Rappler happens to try its rooftop restaurant in Tebet, South Jakarta.

Burgreens is a special restaurant because it only serves meals with local and fresh ingredients. They also have some vegan menu which do not contain any animal products at all.

Big Max also uses whole wheat buns and consists of two patties and lettuce. We can choose two different patties out of four options, which all made with vegetarian ingrediets.

Their sauce has a unique taste since it was made with authentic Indonesian spices that was gathered from all over Indonesia. Together with the vegetarian patties, Burgreens gave us a new experience of eating burger.

Even though it was not made with beef, it still has the savoury and sweetness. The Big Max burger costs around $6 for each portion.

So which one is more delicious, according to Rappler? Find out on the video above! —Rappler.com