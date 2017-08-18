(UPDATED) 'Police shot the suspected perpetrator in the legs,' police write on Twitter. 'The person has been arrested. We recommend that people avoid central Turku.'

Published 11:05 PM, August 18, 2017

HELSINKI, Finland (UPDATED) – One person was killed and 8 were injured in a stabbing spree in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday, August 18, a hospital director said, after police shot one suspect and warned several others could be at large.

"I can confirm that eight people are in our hospital. One person is dead. The rest are in stable condition," Turku University Hospital director Petri Virolainen told AFP.

Police shot one suspect in the legs and arrested him. Security forces wrote on Twitter that police were "looking for other possible perpetrators".

Public television station Yle reported that central Turku was on lockdown, with witnesses saying they had seen bodies lying on the ground in a busy area of the town. Businesses were shut.

"The government is following the situation in Turku closely and a police operation is under way," tweeted Prime Minister Juha Sippila ahead of a cabinet meeting.

MTV3 television reported that police have raised security at Helsinki airport and at train stations.

In 2012, Finland's then-prime minister Jyrki Katainen escaped a knife attack in Turku while campaigning for municipal elections.

The man who approached him carrying a knife was found to be psychologically disturbed and no charges were brought against him. – Rappler.com