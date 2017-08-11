(UPDATED) State television, citing transport ministry officials, report the crash was probably caused by a malfunction in one of the trains that brought it to a halt on the rails

Published 10:33 PM, August 11, 2017

CAIRO, Egypt (UPDATED) – The death toll from the collision between two trains in Egypt on Friday, August 11, has risen to 36, the health ministry said in a statement.

The accident also injured 123 people, the ministry said.

Footage broadcast on state television showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

State television, citing transport ministry officials, reported the crash was probably caused by a malfunction in one of the trains that brought it to a halt on the rails.

It was the deadliest train accident in the country since a November 2013 collision between a train and a bus killed 27 people south of Cairo. – Rappler.com