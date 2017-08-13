The bill raises the amount of illegal drugs that can trigger the death penalty

Published 10:11 PM, August 13, 2017

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran's parliament passed a long-awaited amendment to its drug trafficking laws on Sunday, August 13, raising the thresholds that can trigger capital punishment and potentially saving the lives of many on death row.

The bill must still be approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council but gained parliamentary approval after months of debate, according to parliament's website and the ISNA news agency.

According to Amnesty International, Iran was one of the top 5 executioners in the world in 2016, with most of its hangings related to illicit drugs.

The new law raises the amounts that can trigger the death penalty from 30 grams to two kilos for the production and distribution of chemical substances such as heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

For natural substances such as opium and marijuana, the levels have been raised from five to 50 kilos.

The amendment will apply retroactively, thus commuting the sentences for many of the 5,300 inmates currently on death row for drug trafficking. – Rappler.com