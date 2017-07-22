The police accuse the Taliban of the kidnappings, but it is not clear why the villagers were targeted

Published 12:49 AM, July 23, 2017

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan – Seventy Afghans were abducted Friday, July 21, from their village along the main highway in the south of the country, and at least 7 were killed, police said, accusing the Taliban of the kidnappings.

Around 30 villagers have been released but at least 30 others are still missing, Abdul Raziq, the head of Kandahar provincial police told Agence France-Presse.

"The Taliban abducted 70 people from their house in a village along the Kandahar-Tarinkot highway, Friday. They killed 7 of them today," Raziq said. "Their bodies were found by villagers this morning."

"They released 30 and are still keeping around 30 others," he said, adding they were "civilian Pashtuns", the ethnicity of many Taliban fighters.

The highway runs from Kandahar, the largest city in southern Afghanistan, to Tarinkot, capital of Uruzgan province, a poppy-growing area where the Taliban have a heavy presence.

It is not clear why the villagers were targeted. Government officials and security forces are usually the target of such incidents.

It is unusual for the Taliban to go into villages to take civilians as hostages. In general, they intercept vehicles on the road, checking to see if passengers have links to the government.

The incident was confirmed by officials at the Independent Human Rights Commission in Kandahar and Kabul in a statement condemning the kidnappings and executions. – Rappler.com