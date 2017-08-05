A minibus carrying 10 Spanish nationals collided with a container truck in Andhra Pradesh state, killing 4 of the Spanish visitors, including two women, and the local driver of the bus

NEW DELHI, India – Five people, including 4 Spanish nationals, were killed and 9 more Spaniards injured in a road crash on Saturday, August 5, in southern India, according to Spain's ministry of foreign affairs.

"There have been 4 deaths of Spanish nationality, 9 Spanish wounded, the Indian driver died also," the ministry said in a statement, adding that consular officials were working with Indian authorities.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that a minibus carrying 10 Spanish nationals collided with a container truck in Andhra Pradesh state, killing 4 of the Spanish visitors, including two women, and the local driver of the bus.

The Spaniards were on a visit to see development work undertaken in the area by a trust that is run by a group from Spain, PTI said.

Of the six injured, one person was in a critical condition, PTI said.

India has some of the world's deadliest roads with more than 150,000 fatalities annually due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

In April a bus swerved off a mountain road in northern India, killing 44 people. – Rappler.com