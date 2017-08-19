(UPDATED) Photographs from the scene in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh show people climbing onto upended carriages to try to pull passengers out

Published 11:00 PM, August 19, 2017

NEW DELHI, India (UPDATED) – At least 23 passengers were killed and 64 others were injured after an express train derailed in north India on Saturday, August 19, officials said, as rescuers battle to free people trapped in the wreckage.

"Twenty-three people have died and 64 others are injured in the accident. Rescue and relief operations are continuing," G S Priyadarshi, a top civil official at the accident site, told the Agence France-Presse.

Photographs from the scene in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh showed people climbing onto upended carriages to try to pull passengers out.

The accident is the latest disaster to hit India's most populous state. It comes just a week after dozens of children died at a hospital that had run out of oxygen there.

India's railway network is still the main form of long-distance travel in the vast country, but it is poorly funded and deadly accidents often occur.

Less than a year ago 146 people died in a similar disaster in Uttar Pradesh.

A 2012 government report said almost 15,000 people were killed every year on India's railways and described the loss of life as an annual "massacre".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has pledged to invest $137 billion over five years to modernize the crumbling railways, making them safer, faster and more efficient. – Rappler.com