Published 10:14 PM, July 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – Six members of a Burundi robotics team competing in an international competition in Washington have been reported missing, police said Thursday, July 20.

Police posted to Twitter photographs of the 6 – 4 young males and two females who participated in the First Global Challenge robotics competition.

"They went missing 7/18. Have info?" the tweet said.

They went missing 7/18. Have info? Call #MPD at 202-727-9099/ text 50411. Photos can be found here: https://t.co/Z9xbN2gtNp #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/hg1bfbGwtd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 20, 2017

First Global said it called police after learning that "the adult mentor of Team Burundi was unable to find the group of 6 students of the team who participated in the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge."

It said it makes sure that all students get to their dormitory at Trinity Washington University after the daily competition.

They "are always to be under close supervision of their adult mentor and are advised not to leave the premises unaccompanied by the mentor."

The international competition drew attention after US President Donald Trump intervened to allow an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan whose members had been denied US visas to compete. – Rappler.com